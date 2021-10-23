2 Mile Road blocked because of overturned truck Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Sugar Beet truck overturned on Two Mile Road between Delta Road and Stone Island Road. Two Mile Road is blocked according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Truck Road Sugar Beet Locations Bay County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Police arrest suspect after 4 dead in Clare Co. Anna Muckenfuss, James Felton Posted Oct 21, 2021 A woman who was considered armed and dangerous after two people died from a shooting and two others were found dead in Clare County has been arrested. News Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate assault at Applebee’s Anna Muckenfuss Posted Oct 19, 2021 A local woman was arrested for felonious assault after Saginaw County Sheriff said deputies received reports of an argument at a restaurant in Kochville. News Missing, endangered Saginaw Co. woman found safe Stephen Borowy Posted Oct 19, 2021 A woman from Saginaw County who was missing and considered endangered has been found safe. News Body of 2nd missing woman found in Alpena area Posted Oct 19, 2021 Police found a woman's body in a wooded area near Alpena, the second suspicious death in recent weeks. News Resident who knows suspect reacts to Clare Co. murders James Felton, James Paxson Posted Oct 21, 2021 Investigators in Clare County are dealing with the emotional fallout after a search for a suspected killer revealed four people dead. News Death of Birch Run Twp. man ruled homicide Kendall Keys, Anna Muckenfuss Posted Oct 19, 2021 A homicide investigation is unfolding in a mid-Michigan community. Authorities said a dead man in a wheelchair was found inside a Birch Run Township home Friday that was the site of a house fire.
