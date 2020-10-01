Someone in Mid-Michigan could be holding a $2 million winning lottery ticket.
A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn - 14-18-36-49-67 - in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $2 million. The winning ticket was bought at KC's Lake Thirteen Party Store, located at 587 West Surrey Road in Farwell.
The $2 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.
The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.
