Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan, state police said.
The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Newaygo. They were hit while riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.
Police said the driver fled the scene. The silver car probably has damage on the passenger side and is missing a passenger side mirror.
The car was trying to pass another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle. Anyone with information can call (231) 873-2171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.