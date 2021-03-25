Due to an uptick of positive cases and quarantines, Swartz Creek Middle School and Swartz Creek High School will be virtual on March 26.
Ben Mainka, the Superintendent of Swartz Creek Community Schools announced school will be completely asynchronously. Any work that was supposed to be turned in will be turned in when students return after Spring Break on April 5.
