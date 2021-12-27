Two women were injured in a Sanilac County crash on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday morning, Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash in Evergreen Township on N. Van Dyke Road near Deckerville Road.
A 20-year-old woman from Decker was going north on N. Van Dyke Road in a 2008 Ford Escape. She lost control because of snow covered roads and went into the southbound lane, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 19-year-old woman from Elkton was going south in a 2006 Dodge Durango. The two vehicles hit each other as the Elkton woman lost control trying to avoid the Decker driver, the sheriff’s office said.
The Decker woman was treated and released at the scene of the crash. The Elkton woman was taken to Bad Axe Hospital for treatment or her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
