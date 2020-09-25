Saginaw Valley State University is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25. Nearly all of those cases have been traced to an off-campus party in Bay County on Sept. 19, university officials report.
Upon learning of the party, SVSU said it immediately quarantined those who attended, and directed them to get tested.
SVSU said it notified the Bay and Saginaw County Public Health Departments, and the Saginaw County Health Department is assisting with the investigation.
All students who attended the party are in quarantine, as are others who likely have been exposed, the university reports.
SVSU’s contact tracing team will be checking on these students to monitor their health and to ensure they are following quarantine protocols, which include not leaving their residence for the duration of their quarantine period. In addition, all students who attended the party will be referred to SVSU’s Office of Student Conduct for disciplinary action.
A number of student-athletes attended the party. In response, SVSU Athletics canceled all team activities, such as workouts and practices, for several teams starting Thursday, Sept. 24. Team activities for all athletic programs have been canceled until further notice, and Campus Facilities will perform a deep cleaning of the Ryder Center and related facilities this weekend. The Fitness Center will remain open for use, as there is no evidence to suggest any exposure for that facility.
“This incident demonstrates how easily and how widely this virus can spread,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU President. “That is why it is vital that we continue to follow proper precautions for everyone’s health and safety, especially when it comes to avoiding large gatherings. It also underscores the importance of wearing masks, maintaining safe social distancing, completing the daily health screening and washing our hands.”
