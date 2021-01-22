Using multiple apps, 20-year-old Anthony Drayton from Toledo "groomed" 15-year-old according to the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team.
Drayton took an Uber from Toledo to Montrose to meet her at a McDonalds then they hitchhiked to Detroit where they took another Uber to Toledo. GHOST was able to track the 15-year-old girl in Toledo according to GHOST.
They were communicating via snapchat, Fortnite, and an app that is new to the GHOST operation, Discord.
Drayton is currently in Genesee County Jail facing a four-count felony on $400,000 cash bond. He is also facing one count Kidnapping and three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct according to GHOST.
