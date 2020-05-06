The Consumers Energy Foundation announced it will grant $200,000 to Saginaw Future Inc. (SFI) and the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, which will be used to help small businesses in Saginaw County impacted by COVID-19.
Grants, which range between $1,000 and $2,000, will be available to qualifying businesses.
“The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Saginaw Future Inc. to help provide vital financial aid to Saginaw County’s small businesses. The additional support provided by the Consumers Energy Foundation is an inspirational example of how the Saginaw community has always rallied during difficult times to support each other,” said Veronica Horn, Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President. “We are happy to be able to continue funding some additional grant applications from the previous process because of the very generous contributions of the Consumers Energy Foundation.”
In March, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved the Michigan Small Business Relief Program and 125 Saginaw County small businesses received grants.
The Saginaw Community Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have also given loans to a group of small businesses, leaving 550 applicants.
These applicant scores will be reviewed and targeted for the Consumers Energy Foundation funds.
“Saginaw Future was honored to help the MEDC with the Michigan Small Business Relief program process, which provided 125 small businesses in Saginaw County with an average grant of $1,600 per business,” said Saginaw Future Inc. President JoAnn Crary. “We are grateful to the Consumers Energy Foundation, which will enable us to provide funds to grant applicants from that process. SFI will continue to serve the business and economic development of Saginaw County through innovative partnerships, access to information, reopening strategies and support programs designed to help the community and region through this pandemic and beyond.”
The Consumers Energy Foundation also gave $200,000 to the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce to assist small businesses in the county.
The chamber will award grants up to $5,000 to business applicants that meeting the following criteria:
- In addition to being owned and operated in Genesee County, businesses may have up to 50 employees and must have been impacted significantly by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
- Industry sectors that are eligible:
- Barbershops/hair salons
- Tattoo parlors; bars/restaurants
- Retail; construction/landscaping
- Daycare
- Senior living/care facilities, and
- Non-critical manufacturing
- Business may not be a franchise and must provide evidence of economic distress or barriers to success.
Applications must be received by Sunday, May 24 to be considered.
The Consumers Energy Foundation said it is donating $1.8 million to nine organizations to help small businesses across Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.