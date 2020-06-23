The 2020 Census is going on and it needs your help.
The Census wants you and your family to be counted, and then encourage others to do the same.
Not many people realize why the Census is so important.
"The Census is one of the most important civic duties period. We talk a lot about voting, the Census makes it possible for you to have representation to vote for," said Dichondra Johnson, deputy director of the Michigan Statewide Census.
The Census is a key factor to how tax payer money is distributed federally, statewide, and in local communities.
Your community suffers when you are not counted.
"So when you are not counted, you are leaving your money on the table for another state, another community to take your tax dollars," Johnson said.
Right now, the Census has counted just 67 percent of the state. Their minimum goal is 82 percent.
While COVID-19 has had a part to play, so has the floods that impacted Mid-Michigan in May.
Currently, Saginaw County is at 56 percent and Midland County is just over 60 percent.
"Overall, Saginaw and Bay have some hard to count pockets. And when you have individuals that have been misplaced from homes, not able to access their internet, and some of the other ways that you can respond to the Census. We are hoping to see that increase," Johnson said.
To get counted and find out how you can help join the phone bank initiative, click here.
