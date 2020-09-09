The number of confirmed Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) cases for this year is more than double the number of cases found by this time last year, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
MDARD said there were five additional cases of EEE in equids, horses and related animals, that were discovered over the holiday weekend.
The rise in cases shows the need for horse owners to vaccinate their animals and for Michiganders to take precautions, MDARD said.
EEE is a mosquito-borne disease that can affect animals and humans.
In 2019, Michigan saw one of the worst outbreaks of EEE ever documented in the state with 10 human cases, including six deaths, and 50 cases in animals across 20 counties, according to MDARD.
While the first case of EEE in 2019 was reported about two weeks earlier than the first case for this year, only eight cases of the disease were confirmed in horses at this point of the year in 2019.
For 2020, MDARD said has confirmed 18 cases in equids.
“We cannot state this strongly enough: horse owners and the general public need to take responsible, proactive steps to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito-borne diseases immediately,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “We don’t know if the dramatic increase in EEE equid cases is due to a lapse in vaccinations or a higher prevalence of EEE in Michigan’s mosquito population, but it doesn’t matter. If we ignore what’s happening, we run the risk of losing lives.”
To protect your horses and other domestic animals, such as dogs, sheep, and goats, you should follow these steps:
- Talking to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.
- Placing livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitos are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.
- Using an insect repellant on an animal that is approved for the species.
- Eliminating standing water on the property—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.
- Contacting a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of the illness: fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.
To protect yourself and your family, here’s you can immediately do:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved products, to exposed skin or clothing and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
