It’s been nearly four years since the tragic death of 10-year-old London Eisenbeis. London passed away on February 27, 2018 from sudden cardiac arrest, the result of an undetected heart condition known as Long QT.
Since then, her mother Tina has founded the London Strong Foundation. The Grand Blanc based non-profit is bringing awareness to heart conditions in children and provides life-saving equipment to mid-Michigan organizations.
London Strong has partnered with Hurley Children's Hospital and Complete Runner to present a virtual 5K race on February 27, 2022. All proceeds from the “London Strong Heart Hero Race” will go to Hurley's Heart Hero Program on behalf of the London Strong Foundation.
The program was established in September of 2019 in honor of London Eisenbeis. It provides pediatric cardiac patients with a bag filled with some of London's favorite things to bring a smile to a child's face during a difficult time.
The London Strong Foundation has donated 19 automated external defibrillators (AED) since its inception. Tina Eisenbeis says the 20th AED will be granted to a business or organization on the virtual race day. An automated external defibrillator delivers an electric shock to victims to restore the heart rhythm to normal. Eisenbeis believes her daughter would still be alive today had one been used on her in the critical moments for London’s cardiac episode.
Eisenbeis says participants can run anywhere they like to complete the race. There is a suggested 5K route that runs from Evergreen Cemetery at London's Monument to Complete Runner in Grand Blanc.
If you’d like to participate in the virtual race, you can register here.
People are also being asked to wear blue on February 27th in honor of London as it was her favorite color. London “Blue Out” shirts to benefit the foundation are currently available for purchase at Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc.
