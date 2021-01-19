Several shipments of COVID-19 vaccines were compromised by temperature issues.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 21 shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that were shipped out Sunday were reported to have gotten too cold.
About 11,900 doses were compromised.
The distributor, McKesson, reported the temperature issue to the state during transit and is investigating the issue.
MDHHS said McKesson repacked replacement doses and all 21 new shipments were sent out between Monday and Tuesday.
Six other shipments were held back to double check there weren’t issues.
“We are committed to accelerating vaccine delivery as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.