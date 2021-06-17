Police are investigating a shooting after a 21-year-old man was found shot outside of Hunters Ridge Apartments in Flint Township on Wednesday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man from the city of Flint shot outside of an apartment building. The man was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Beckwith at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
