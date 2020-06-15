The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that 22 communities across the state have been awarded almost $1 million in grants aimed at supporting the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts of small local businesses.
According to MEDC, a total of 229 small businesses received grants that total $993,984.
“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”
In May, MEDC said it announced that its existing Match on Main program was being expanded to provide access to more communities and refocusing resources on recovery efforts of existing businesses, rather than helping open new businesses.
According to MEDC, the Match on Main COVID-19 Response program was opened to all 286 engaged and certified Redevelopment Ready Communities across the state, in addition to the Michigan Main Street communities that traditionally participate in the program.
MEDC said the expanded program also waived the matching requirement for the small business application which is required to receive funding under the traditional Match on Main program.
“We are absolutely thrilled that MMDC’s Match on Main application on behalf of the City of Mt. Pleasant was approved and that many of our downtown businesses will be receiving critical financial support as they recover from the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Middle Michigan Development Corporation President and CEO James McBryde. “These funds will help ensure that Downtown Mt. Pleasant will continue to be a vibrant place for residents, students, and visitors to enjoy.”
For a list of the 2020 Match on Main grant winners, click here.
