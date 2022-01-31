A 22-year-old Bay County woman is dead after being involved in a crash in Midland County Monday morning.
It happened at 6:39 a.m. on E. Wheeler Road, just east of N. Waldo Road in Midland Township.
The woman was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala westbound on E. Wheeler Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said.
The woman’s vehicle left the roadway, collided into trees and a ditch embankment before overturning, Greene said.
The driver’s side front airbag deployed. Evidence indicates the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, Greene said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
