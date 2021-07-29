Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission announced a $24.5 million investment with AmeriCorps to help communities recover from COVID-19.
“Michigan AmeriCorps members work tirelessly to help communities tackle their toughest challenges,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help them continue their efforts and play a role in our state’s economic jumpstart as we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
During the last program year, AmeriCorps members served 33,275 youth, treated 1,026 acres of public land, and provided 6,541 individuals with health services.
The funds come from a $9.4 million federal AmeriCorps grant and AmeriCorps’ model that uses nearly $10.7 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations, and other sources.
AmeriCorps is also providing $4.4 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members. After a member completes a full-time term of service, they will receive an education award for more than $6,000 they can use to cover the cost of college or pay off student loans.
