Congressmen Dan Kildee and John Moolenaar announced the state will receive $25 million to repair roads and bridges damaged by the dam failures in May.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will get a $25,363,228 federal grant from the Emergency Relief program within the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration.
MDOT estimates 70 locations on federal roadways sustained damage due to the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.
“I am proud to announce this substantial federal grant to repair roads and bridges across mid-Michigan damaged by the devastating flooding and dam failure,” Kildee said. “This investment is critical to restoring Michigan’s infrastructure to what it was before the emergency. I will continue to work to bring federal resources back to the state.”
“This funding from the federal government will help rebuild the roads and bridges damaged by the May flooding and make it easier for residents to visit their neighbors and local businesses. It also means a lot to the state, and local communities, because the costs of this disaster have exceeded the resources they have,” Moolenaar said.
