U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) have announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will receive $25,363,228 for reconstruction of roads damaged by the dam failure and catastrophic flooding that happened in Midland County and surrounding areas in May this year.
Governor Whitmer also requested, and received an emergency disaster declaration, making the state eligible for the federal grant targeting disaster relief.
“The damage stemming from the dam failure and resulting flooding in Midland County was catastrophic. There’s still more to be done, and I’m going to continue supporting the Mid-Michigan communities and families who were harmed every step of the way,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased that this federal funding will provide much-needed relief for recovery efforts. Working together, we can ensure Midland County and all the communities affected come back even stronger than before.”
“The devastating floods in Mid-Michigan forced thousands of families to evacuate their homes and caused extensive damage to our roads and bridges,” said Senator Stabenow.” This federal funding will help the community rebuild and support the recovery effort. This is an important start, and I will continue working to get the community and residents the resources they need.”
“This year, the Midland area experienced a 500-year flooding event that forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Some people lost homes that they had lived in for decades. This community is still hurting, and we must do everything we can to provide support, which is why I’m so grateful for Senators Peters’ and Stabenow’s leadership on this issue,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This federal grant will help Mid-Michigan families and business owners get back on their feet and help rebuild the community after the devastating flooding. There is more to do, and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners at the state and federal level to help Mid-Michigan families recover.”
“I’m pleased with the way our crews have responded to restore flood-ravaged roads and bridges in Midland County following the historic flooding in May,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “With the help of Senators Stabenow and Peters, we can continue our efforts to rebuild M-30 near Edenville and support local agencies in their efforts.”
