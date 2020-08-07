The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Camp Michawana located in Hope Township.
As of Aug. 6, five staff members and one camp visitor have tested positive for the virus and an additional individual is considered a probably case due to exposure history and current symptoms.
They say those who attended or stay at the camp on or after July 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department is recommending that these individuals self-quarantine for 14 das past the last day they stayed at the camp. They should also monitor themselves for symptoms.
The camp is fully cooperating with the health department and will remain closed for the next two weeks to all visitors.
Camp Michawana contains a children’s overnight camp, a family camp and a traditional campground. All three camps were active while individuals with COVID-19 were present.
The health department says they estimate approximately 250 people in the past two weeks are at the greatest risk for exposure. Approximately 180 were children under 18 who attended camp last week or this week.
The additional 70 people were either attendees at the family-style camp or staff.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, congestion and loss of taste and smell.
Individuals experiencing these symptoms should speak with their healthcare provider and seek testing for COVID-19, the health department says.
