The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever took around 28,000 pounds of soybeans from a local farm.
Deputies said about 460 bushels of organic roasted soybeans were stolen from grain bins at a farm in the area of Lamton and Mushroom Roads in Kingston Township.
Officials say the soybeans belonged to another farmer and were being roasted at the farm they were taken from.
They disappeared sometime between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.
Anyone with information should contact Deputy Wade at 989-673-8161 extension 4052.
