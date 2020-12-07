Police are investigating after a shooting in Saginaw killed a woman.
On Dec. 7 at 7:54 a.m., police responded to the area of Cronk Avenue and Stone Street for a woman who was shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of 920 Cronk Ave.
Officers gave medical aid until an ambulance arrived and took the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Saginaw Police.
The victim has been identified as Fatima Williams from Saginaw.
Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Det. Phil Graves with the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1761 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.
