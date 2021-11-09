More than $2 million in grants was awarded by the MI Clean Water Plan to assist water supplies in asset management plan developments and distribution system materials defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.
The grants were issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). They are among a suite or grants that support replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community supplies.
The MI Clean Water Plan was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year to rebuild water infrastructure in providing clean affordable water to Michiganders through a $500 million investment in the community. The drinking water quality of the investment includes federal money for lead service line replacements in low-income communities and general fund programs that address PFAS or other contaminants.
“With renewed focus on lead in Michigan’s aging drinking water service lines and plumbing these grants are helpful in giving communities the tools they need to fix the problem,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “Funding for work like the materials distribution inventory will help water systems positively identify which water service lines are made of lead and which are not – a critical step in removing all lead lines completely.”
October grants for the Drinking Water Asset Management grant were awarded to:
- City of Pinconning: $219,910
- City of Hudson: $296,024
- City of Ferndale: $399,700
- City of Muskegon Heights: $615,900
- Charter Township of Royal Oak: $329,780
- City of Battle Creek: $155,014
- Tilden Township: $108,200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.