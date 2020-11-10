A $3.3 million grant will help reopen Michigan’s economy and mitigate workforce disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 30 percent of the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant will be used to employ temporary workers to help with contact tracing, sanitizing, test-site facilitating, and other jobs tied to the state’s recovery efforts.
All temporary workers will get additional employment services and, possibly, training to transition them to working full time when the pandemic ends.
Half of the funds will be used to support Michiganders whose jobs have been permanently eliminated.
“Through this grant, we’ll be able to support the state’s pandemic relief efforts while directly supporting impacted workers,” LEO Office of Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn said. “This funding will provide essential reemployment services such as assessment, career counseling, training, and other supportive services to help our hard-working Michiganders get back to full-time employment in high-growth, high-demand industries.
“This will not only provide an opportunity for financial stability for these workers and their families, but it will also help fill the skills gap that challenges Michigan’s businesses and our state’s economy,” Beckhorn added.
The funds will also be used to provide technology updates to improve reemployment services through the Michigan workforce system.
The state will work with the 16 Michigan Works! agencies to give disaster-relief employment for an estimated 110 participants, employment and training to 565 participants; and support necessary technology upgrades in Michigan Works! regions.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity received the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.