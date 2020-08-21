A 3.4 magnitude earthquake could be felt in southeast Michigan on Aug 21.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit southeast of Detroit Beach near Monroe.
USGS reports that the earthquake could be felt in surrounding areas as well.
Let us know if you felt the quake by writing on the TV5 Facebook page.
