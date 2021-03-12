Three mid-Michigan teenagers have each been charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Zander Smith of Burton.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, he believes they were playing Russian Roulette after the teenagers were under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Leyton said the boys knew there was a bullet in the chamber of the gun and the three are being charged because they could have prevented Smith’s death.
Two of the individuals are being charged as adults, age 17 and 19. One of the individuals is being charged as a juvenile who is 16 years old.
On Oct. 24, the Burton Police Department responded to a house shooting on Packard. Smith was found unresponsive by police.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, it was discovered some occupants in the house were playing Russian roulette, police said.
After a search of the house, officers found multiple stolen items, police said. Police believe some of the occupants of the house are responsible for several burglaries and larcenies in the area.
