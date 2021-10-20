Three people have been charged with animal abuse charges after 44 small dogs were taken out of two Saginaw County homes in 2020.
The investigation started in August of 2020 when someone gave police a tip about a house on Marquette Street. Officers found 18 living dogs, one dead dog and one dead cat according to the Saginaw County Animal Control.
While doing this investigation, police learned about a second home in Buena Vista with more dogs. Officers executed a search warrant and seized 26 more dogs according to Saginaw animal control.
Patricia Parkinson and Donald Schollaert have both been charged with two counts of animal abuse/cruelty. Kimberly Schollaert was charged with two counts of animal cruelty involving 10+ animals
Most of the dogs taken out of the homes were chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes. All the dogs were adopted or transported to a rescued organization.
