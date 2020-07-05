At least three people who were at the Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing from Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, July 2 have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ingham County Health Department announced the new cases on Saturday, July 4.
The health department advises those who were at the veterinary clinic between those dates to watch for symptoms and seek testing.
“Riverfront Animal Hospital is now a known public exposure site to for COVID-19. Everyone who entered the vet clinic from June 23-July 2 should monitor themselves daily for symptoms,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I strongly encourage everyone in our community to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. We will likely continue to see public exposures like this one. Anytime you are in public, there is that potential.”
The health department said contact tracing is ongoing, and they suspect additional cases.
Riverfront Animal Hospital is currently closed and will remain closed pending further investigation.
