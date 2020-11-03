Three COVID-19 cases were reported at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bay City, according to the Bay County Health Department.
The health department is investigating and contact tracing to locate those who have been exposed to the virus.
Times and dates of when the exposure happened have not been determined yet.
The Bay County Health Department plans to release more information.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.