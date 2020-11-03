coronavirus

Three COVID-19 cases were reported at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bay City, according to the Bay County Health Department.

The health department is investigating and contact tracing to locate those who have been exposed to the virus.

Times and dates of when the exposure happened have not been determined yet.

The Bay County Health Department plans to release more information.

