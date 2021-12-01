Three Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during traffic crashes while on duty over the past two weeks.
On Nov. 22 about 9:22 a.m. a deputy made a traffic stop at St. Lawrence and Butcher. The deputy approached a vehicle that was driven by a man and had a woman passenger.
The driver of the vehicle drove away and dragged the deputy with him. The deputy received a open head injury with a lacerated scalp and required 12 staples according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the man and woman were taken into custody later.
On the same day around 11:30 p.m. in Vienna Township a deputy saw a man on a bike with no lights.
The deputy got out of his vehicle to talk with him, and he followed him so the bicyclist wouldn’t get hit by a car. After the deputy got back in his, he was hit by another vehicle according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy was dazed but ended up okay.
On Nov. 29 a deputy was walking with a K9 making sure the handler and dog were okay after searching for a Fenton Township home invasion suspect.
The deputy was hit in the elbow by a vehicle according to the sheriff’s office.
