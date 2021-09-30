Three people received minor injuries after a truck ran into the back of a school bus in Lapeer County.
About 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Imlay City police investigated a minor injury crash involving an Imlay City School bus. The crash happened on Van Dyke near Weyer Road in Imlay Township.
The school bus was stopped to drop off a student when a 24-year-old man from Kingston driving a 2017 GMC Sierra hit the back of the bus, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the truck and two children on the bus received minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.