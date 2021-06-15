Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

Three mid-Michigan residents were injured in a Tittabawassee Township crash on Tuesday.

The Tittabawassee Township Police Department responded to crash involving two vehicles at M-47/Midland Road at Old Midland Road about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

After a preliminary investigation, police discovered a Toyota Prius was traveling north on M-47 and did not stop at the stop sign and did not yield the right of way to a Jeep traveling south. The Jeep hit the Prius on the passenger side, according to police.

The Prius was driven by a 44-year-old Midland resident with a 13-year-old passenger. The driver was transported with critical injuries to a Saginaw area hospital and the passenger was airlifted to a Flint area hospital with critical injuries.

The Jeep was driven by a 23-year-old Bay City woman who was evaluated by MMR at the scene and was went to a Midland area hospital for further treatment.

