The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) is working to help small businesses in need with $3 million in grants.
SBAM is working with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to distribute weatherization grants.
Eligible businesses can apply to receive between $1,000 and $10,000 in funding for weatherized, temporary outdoor facilities.
Municipalities and local organizations may apply to receive up to $15,000.
These funds can be used to make temporary structures such as canopies and igloos or buy portable heaters, outdoor furniture and tableware, cooking equipment, and other related safety upgrades more outdoor capacity for carryout and delivery services.
“There’s no question that these weatherization grants are going to make a real difference for Michigan’s small businesses this winter,” said Brian Calley, SBAM president. “Fully utilizing outdoor seating and capacity has been critical to businesses across the state in their efforts to operate safely through this COVID-19 pandemic. And with winter weather diminishing that capacity, providing businesses with the assistance they need to expand and weatherize their outdoor capacity is an important way to help small businesses stay afloat but keep everyone safe this winter.”
SBAM said the funds must be used to expand outdoor capacity. Building permanent structures with the funds is not allowed.
Purchases with the grant funds can be made up to Dec. 30.
“We are proud to continue to partner with SBAM to provide our small businesses with resources to protect their employees, customers, and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Susan Corbin, acting director of LEO. “Throughout the pandemic, Michigan’s small businesses have done their part to keep our economy open by following proper safety regulations. These federal grants will help them fund temporary outdoor facilities and increase customer capacity while ensuring their workplaces are safe during our cold winter ahead.”
Commercial firms and nonprofits with 50 or fewer full-time employees in the following fields can apply for funding:
Restaurants/bars
Banquet centers
Retail stores
Gyms and fitness centers
Local governments, including cities, townships, villages, and counties that provide common space for businesses
Commercial property owners who provide common space for tenants
Interested applicants can apply for the weatherization grants at www.MiWinterGrants.org.
Applications open up starting at noon on Nov. 18.
The grants are provided through the federal CARES Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.