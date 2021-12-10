In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, schools across the state have seen a rise in threats and this week dozens of them are facing charges.
Saginaw County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Blair Stevenson, said three minors are facing criminal charges for making verbal threats to shoot up different schools in the county.
"We've had to charge three juveniles with terrorism or threats of terrorism," Stevenson said. "We've taken a zero-tolerance approach regarding threats related to schools, related to staff, and related to students."
Stevenson would not go into details but said in each case school staff alerted police. He also said educators are on high alert after the tragic events that took place in Oxford.
"No teacher or administrator is going to take the risk to have that type of blood on their hands," Stevenson said.
Stevenson said in each case, the child didn't have the means to carry out the threat. In the eyes of the law, that does not matter.
Making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, or a fine of up to $20,000, or both.
"It is not a defense if your child didn't intend to do this. It's not a defense if your child was just joking. And it's not a defense if your child had no means to carry this out," Stevenson said.
Stevenson said the three individuals were all taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.
"Judge Meter has set bonds on these. So, you know the family is gonna have to come up with some money to get them out of juvenile detention. Unless the family doesn't want to and then the juvenile is going to be spending their holidays at a place, they're not going to be happy to be," Stevenson said.
Stevenson is urging parents everywhere to talk to their kids before it's too late.
"It's not worth it. Don't make these threats if you're joking around. This isn't a joke. You're going to end up with a 20 felony being charged against you and you're going to end up in the juvenile detention center," Stevenson said.
