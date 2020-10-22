Three employees of the Saganing Eagle Landing Casino have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those employees have not returned to work since they tested positive.
According to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, the casino is following CDC guidelines to sanitize and contact trace.
Other employees who came in contact with those that tested positive have been put on precautionary leave.
