One man is dead, a child is missing, and two others were injured in the explosion that happened Monday night in Flint.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley was joined by Police Chief Terence Green, Fire Chief Ray Barton and other city leaders for the update Tuesday morning.
At 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 22, Consumers Energy received a call about a home explosion in the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue. Hogarth Avenue between Austin Parkway and Ballenger Highway is closed, according to Genesee County 911.
A 70-year-old man was found deceased, a 4-year-old child is missing, a woman is hospitalized, and the other injured individual is in a shelter, according to Neeley. Barton said it’s believed the injured woman is the mother of the missing child and the father was also transported to a hospital.
Natural gas and electric services were shut off to three houses that were destroyed, according to Consumers Energy. Service was shut off to the other homes in the surrounding area that were also damaged, according to the utility company.
The United Way of Genesee County has set up a fund to help families affected by the explosion. It donated the first $5,000. Donations can be made on United Way’s website.
Neeley is asking residents affected by this incident to call the city at 810-410-2020 and leave their names, addresses, and resources they need. Those in need of housing can call Catholic Charities at 810-232-9950.
No evidence of a natural gas leak was found after multiple neighboring homes were surveyed, Consumers Energy stated. Authorities are still accessing the scene to determine if the area is safe for residents to retrieve items from their homes. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Consumers Energy stated it’s working closely with local public safety officials to aid in the investigation.
The Red Cross said it is providing aid to five residents impacted by the explosion. The organization has also set up a reception and warming center with snacks for those impacted at St. Pius X, located at 3139 Hogarth Ave. Impacted residents can also reached out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.