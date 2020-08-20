$300 in returnables stolen from non-profit organization

Police are trying to find those responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars in returnables from a non-profit organization.
The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said unknown individuals stole about $300 worth of returnables from Swan Valley Pay It Forward between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“If you don’t know about the organization, they do a lot for the community with all the money received from donations,” Thomas Township police wrote in a Facebook post.
The returnables were in a front yard on Trinklein Road.
Anyone with information on who may have taken the donations is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
