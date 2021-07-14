A semiconductor wafer manufacturer announced a $300 million investment that will bring 150 jobs to Bay County.
SK Siltron CSS, which already has a site in Auburn, announced the investment Wednesday, July 14. The investment supports the company’s plan to grow the electric vehicle supply chain.
The investment will add a second facility in Bay City that will manufacture silicon carbine wafers used to make EV power systems more efficient.
Of the new employees who will be hired, 70 percent will be skilled workers, while 30 percent will be professional engineers.
“The rise in popularity of electric vehicles has the auto industry searching for new innovative technologies to meet customer demand,” said Jianwei Dong, chief executive officer at SK Siltron CSS. “Our Michigan expansion will allow us to manufacture advanced materials that can enhance the performance of an EV and support the growth of a more sustainable automotive future.”
The expansion, pending state and local approvals, is part of a domestic supply chain forming to provide components required to support eco-friendly vehicles.
"As we build toward a more sustainable future, it is important that we create new, robust supply chains in the U.S. to support our corporations and the end consumer. The automotive industry has a tremendous opportunity with the rise of the electric vehicle, and we’re excited to see companies like SK Siltron CSS expanding to help support the transition to a green future,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.
