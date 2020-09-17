Census Bureau to halt counting operation a month earlier than expected

As the Sept. 30 national deadline approaches, 320,000 households in Michigan are still unaccounted for in the 2020 census.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, there are still 320,000 households and 800,000 people who have not completed the census.

According to Michigan’s “Be Counted” census campaign, if residents do not complete the census by the deadline, the state could miss out on $2.4 billion annually in deferral funding.

This would total $24 billion over the next 10 years until the 2030 census is completed.

The campaign released how many households in areas across the state that still need to complete the census:

Place

Estimated households still to be counted

Estimated number of people still to be counted

Estimated federal funding lost per year if all households not counted

Estimated federal funding lost over the next 10 years if all households not counted

Michigan

320,000

800,000

$2.4 billion

$24 billion

Wayne County (including Detroit)

65,000

170,000

$700 million

$7 billion

Detroit

40,000

100,000

$500 million

$5 billion

Northern Lower Peninsula

30,000

75,000

$225 million

$2.25 billion

U.P.

12,000

30,000

$90 million

$900 million

Macomb County

8,000

20,000

$60 million

$600 million

Grand Rapids

5,500

14,000

$40 million

$400 million

Lansing

4,000

10,000

$30 million

$300 million

Ypsilanti

2,500

7,000

$20 million

$200 million

Kalamazoo

2,500

6,500

$20 million

$200 million

Flint

2,500

6,500

$20 million

$200 million

Battle Creek

1,500

4,000

$12 million

$120 million

East Lansing

1,500

3,500

$10 million

$100 million

Muskegon

1,200

3,000

$10 million

$100 million

Jackson

1,200

3,000

$10 million

$100 million

Saginaw

1,000

2,500

$7 million

$70 million

Pontiac

900

2,200

$7 million

$70 million

Mount Pleasant

750

2,000

$6 million

$60 million

Traverse City

500

1,200

$4 million

$40 million

Port Huron

500

1,200

$3.5 million

$35 million

The state also released two videos appealing to the 740,000 deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing residents to complete their census forms.

“The census reveals that the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing community has been dramatically underestimated in Michigan,” said Annie Urasky, director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights Division on deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing. “Such significant discrepancies lead to under-resourcing and underrepresentation throughout Michigan’s public and cultural life.”

With just nine questions, completing the census takes about 10 minutes.

If you still need to complete your’s, head to www.michigan.gov/census2020/

