As the Sept. 30 national deadline approaches, 320,000 households in Michigan are still unaccounted for in the 2020 census.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, there are still 320,000 households and 800,000 people who have not completed the census.
READ MORE: City of Saginaw reports thousands have not completed census
According to Michigan’s “Be Counted” census campaign, if residents do not complete the census by the deadline, the state could miss out on $2.4 billion annually in deferral funding.
This would total $24 billion over the next 10 years until the 2030 census is completed.
The campaign released how many households in areas across the state that still need to complete the census:
Place
Estimated households still to be counted
Estimated number of people still to be counted
Estimated federal funding lost per year if all households not counted
Estimated federal funding lost over the next 10 years if all households not counted
Michigan
320,000
800,000
$2.4 billion
$24 billion
Wayne County (including Detroit)
65,000
170,000
$700 million
$7 billion
Detroit
40,000
100,000
$500 million
$5 billion
Northern Lower Peninsula
30,000
75,000
$225 million
$2.25 billion
U.P.
12,000
30,000
$90 million
$900 million
Macomb County
8,000
20,000
$60 million
$600 million
Grand Rapids
5,500
14,000
$40 million
$400 million
Lansing
4,000
10,000
$30 million
$300 million
Ypsilanti
2,500
7,000
$20 million
$200 million
Kalamazoo
2,500
6,500
$20 million
$200 million
Flint
2,500
6,500
$20 million
$200 million
Battle Creek
1,500
4,000
$12 million
$120 million
East Lansing
1,500
3,500
$10 million
$100 million
Muskegon
1,200
3,000
$10 million
$100 million
Jackson
1,200
3,000
$10 million
$100 million
Saginaw
1,000
2,500
$7 million
$70 million
Pontiac
900
2,200
$7 million
$70 million
Mount Pleasant
750
2,000
$6 million
$60 million
Traverse City
500
1,200
$4 million
$40 million
Port Huron
500
1,200
$3.5 million
$35 million
The state also released two videos appealing to the 740,000 deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing residents to complete their census forms.
“The census reveals that the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing community has been dramatically underestimated in Michigan,” said Annie Urasky, director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights Division on deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing. “Such significant discrepancies lead to under-resourcing and underrepresentation throughout Michigan’s public and cultural life.”
With just nine questions, completing the census takes about 10 minutes.
If you still need to complete your’s, head to www.michigan.gov/census2020/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.