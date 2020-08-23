GENERIC: Central Michigan University sign old

The Central Michigan District Health Department said 38 cases of COVID-19 are being linked to students returning to campus.

CMHD said between Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22, they discovered the cases. They said the investigation into the surge of positive cases is ongoing.

According to CMDH, many of the individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or they’ve attended large social gatherings.

This is a developing story. TV5 will update you as we learn more.

