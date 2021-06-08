Four Bloods gang members were sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for carving a gang name into a 15-year-old boys’ chest.
Doniel “50” Heard, 38, from Canton, Kimberly “Boss Lady Red” Perryman, 34, from Mt. Morris, Talasha “First Lady Red” Willis, 31, from Flint and Alina “Mimi Red” White, 23, from Flint were all sentenced for beating a 15-year-old boy according to the United States Department of Justice.
Acting United States Attorney, Saima S. Moshin, was joined in the announcement by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit division, and Phil Hart, the Genesee Township Police Department Chief.
Heard, Perryman, Willis and White previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Willis also pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery.
The four members believed the 15-year-old boy has disrespected two gang members. The group decided to punch, stomp, and kick the boy according to the DOJ.
After beating the boy, White, Wills and Perryman held him down while Heard used a large knife to carve the name of the local Bloods (MOB 662) into the boy’s chest. Heard made video calls to other gang members showing them what he did according to the DOJ.
The 15-year-old boy suffered permanent injuries because of the assault. Willis was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on May 20, 2019.
The other three defendants were sentenced on Tuesday, June 8. Heard was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison because of prior records according to the DOJ.
Perryman was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and White was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.
“This brutal and senseless act of violence on a 15-year old boy by gang members is appalling, and it is precisely the type of crime that we are committed to rooting out,” Moshin said. “We intend to bring the full force of federal law upon gang members who are harming our youth and destroying our communities.”
"The FBI is dedicated to working with all of our partners to most effectively target gang violence no matter the form it takes,” Waters said. "Our focus is on disrupting and dismantling the criminal enterprises who are increasingly emphasizing committing extremely violent criminal acts such as those conducted by the individuals sentenced in this case. Neighborhood gangs pose the biggest threat to communities across the United States. With continued effort and resources focused on mitigating that threat, law enforcement can deliver justice for crimes committed in our communities and against U.S. citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.