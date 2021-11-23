A 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman are dead following an explosion that happened in Flint Monday night. Two other people are in the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
As of Tuesday afternoon, residents who were missing have been accounted for.
At 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 22, Consumers Energy received a call about a home explosion in the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue.
Crews initially located one person dead at the scene, who has been identified as a 55-year-old woman. A 4-year-old girl was reported missing, but crews discovered her remains Tuesday.
"You hate to see anybody lose their life, but it's so hard when it's a child like that because you know it's nothing they did to lose their life," Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said.
Two other people were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
"Anytime is a tragic time, tragic none the less when you lose life," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "Lift these families in prayer. We're continuing to do everything we can."
Barton believes the two injured people are the parents of the 4-year-old.
Two structures impacted by the explosion are no longer habitable. Neeley said blight teams were out at the scene boarding up structures that had windows blown out.
A notice will be placed on the doors of homes to let residents know whether it is safe to enter.
Natural gas and electric services were shut off to three houses that were destroyed, according to Consumers Energy. Service was shut off to the other homes in the surrounding area that were also damaged, according to the utility company.
No evidence of a natural gas leak was found after multiple neighboring homes were surveyed, Consumers Energy said. Authorities are still accessing the scene to determine if the area is safe for residents to retrieve items from their homes. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Consumers Energy said it’s working closely with local public safety officials to aid in the investigation.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"Please allow us to do our jobs, allow us to investigate, allow us time to be able to secure this area in an effective way," Neeley said.
Resources for those impacted
The city of Flint activated emergency response efforts to assist residents impacted by the explosion.
"This is a tragedy in our community. We must pray and wrap our arms around the families impacted. The City of Flint appreciates all of our community partners that have helped expedite our response,” Neeley said. “We ask for sensitivity and compassion during this time. Remember, these are families, someone's loved ones with homes destroyed.”
The United Way of Genesee County has set up a fund to help families affected by the explosion. It donated the first $5,000. Donations can be made on United Way’s website.
Neeley is asking residents affected by this incident to call the city at 810-410-2020 and leave their names, addresses, and resources they need. The city call center will be available 24/7.
Those in need of housing can call Catholic Charities at 810-232-9950.
The Red Cross said it is providing aid to five residents impacted by the explosion. The organization has also set up a reception and warming center with snacks for those impacted at St. Pius X, located at 3139 Hogarth Ave. Impacted residents can also reached out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.
Family Promise of Genesee Count is opening its doors to those impacted by the house explosion for meals, showers, laundry, and shelter. You can volunteer or donate clothing, food, and household items by calling 810-234-9444.
Neeley is also recommending anyone wanting to help residents affected by the explosion to donate to the United Way's November 22 Flint Home Explosion Fund
"We want to make sure what is donated is for the benefit of the families," Neeley said.
