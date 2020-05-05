A Burger King franchisee is looking to hire 400 people in Michigan, immediately!
GPS Hospitality is looking to hire at 22 locations throughout the state, including: Alma, Bay City, Caro, Clare, Clio, Fenton, Frankenmuth, Freeland, Gladwin, Grand Blanc, Midland, Oscoda, Perry, Saginaw, Shields, Standish, Tawas, and West Branch.
The positions are for full and part-time and include management jobs. The search for applicants is underway, taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews.
GPS Hospitality said it offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app.
To apply, you can text GPS to 37872 or visit www.WorkForGPS.com to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.
