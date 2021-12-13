Michiganders can expect to receive their $400 auto insurance refunds no later than May 9, as announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Last week, Whitmer announce all drivers would receive $400 refunds per vehicle that were insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” Whitmer said. “I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.”

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) launched an FAQ page to keep consumers informed of the timeline and other requirements for their refunds.

“The Governor directed DIFS to take an active role in ensuring that refunds would be issued expeditiously to Michiganders who have paid into the fund for decades,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS bulletin ensures that consumers are protected and imposes a May 9, 2022 deadline for issuing refunds to all eligible drivers. Our goal is to make sure that this money makes it to the pockets of Michiganders as quickly and securely as possible.”

The MCCA refunds come from cost-saving and fraud prevention provisions of the bipartisan auto insurance reform signed by Whitmer in 2019. Refunds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9.

DIFS is directing insurers to issue the refunds by check or through an ACH deposit to consumers as quickly as possible, but no later than May 9. More information on the auto insurance reform law can be found on the state of Michigan’s website.

Consumers with any questions or concerns can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 833-ASK-DIFS or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.