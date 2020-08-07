Dozens of dogs were taken out of two homes in the Saginaw area this week for reports of animal cruelty.
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control and local law enforcement seized 44 dogs after executing two search warrants.
18 dogs were found in one home and 26 dogs were found in the second home, both in the Saginaw area.
SCACC veterinarian is assessing the health of all the dogs.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
