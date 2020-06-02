The 44th Crim Festival of Races has been postponed until next year.
In its place, organizers are hosting the first-ever virtual Crim Races.
Participants can complete their registered races at any time from Aug 14 to 23, named 10 Days of Crim.
While runners and walkers can complete their races anywhere in the world, organizers are providing suggested routes submitted by regular runners.
However, participants are asked to avoid the regular Crim route as they don’t want any congested areas and for people to social distance.
Participants will enter their results and any photos that were taken during their race. They’ll still get a medal and race bib as well.
Emails have been sent out to participants about the options available with their registration.
