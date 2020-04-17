A Shiawassee County senior home now has 47 confirmed cases and one death due to coronavirus.
28 more cases have been confirmed at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center in Durand, according to the Shiawassee County health Department.
A total of 26 residents and 21 employees tested positive for the virus.
A man in his 90s at the facility with underlying health conditions died from illness. Three other residents have been hospitalized.
The health department said residents who tested positive have been isolate din their rooms and employees who tested positive have been isolated in their homes.
