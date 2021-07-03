Ambulance generic

A 48-year-old Croswell man is in the hospital after losing control of an ATV on Fargo Road in Fremont Township.

On July 2 at 5:10 p.m., Sanilac Central dispatch received a call about an overturned ATV. Deputies, along with Croswell EMS and the Croswell Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man who was driving the ATV was traveling southbound on Fargo Road when the 2012 Polaris Ranger Side by Side he was driving overturned. The Jaws of Life were used to free the man from the Ranger.

The man was transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police believe alcohol contributed to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.