A 48-year-old Croswell man is in the hospital after losing control of an ATV on Fargo Road in Fremont Township.
On July 2 at 5:10 p.m., Sanilac Central dispatch received a call about an overturned ATV. Deputies, along with Croswell EMS and the Croswell Fire Department responded to the scene.
The man who was driving the ATV was traveling southbound on Fargo Road when the 2012 Polaris Ranger Side by Side he was driving overturned. The Jaws of Life were used to free the man from the Ranger.
The man was transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police believe alcohol contributed to the incident.
