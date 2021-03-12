Crime Stoppers is asking for tips in solving the shooting death of 51-year-old Paul Cataline.
He was found shot to death on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 2. His body was found in a field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street near West Myrtle across from Max Brandon Park in Flint. Cataline's family had reported him missing two days earlier.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.