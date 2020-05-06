Law enforcement officers are looking for two men accused of killing a security guard at a Flint Family Dollar, and now a reward up to $5,000 is being offered to bring both into custody.
The two men are considered armed and dangerous, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
They have been identified as Larry Edward Teague Jr., 44, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23.
They are accused of killing Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar on Fifth Avenue in Flint on Friday, May 1.
Munerlyn was working as a security guard at the store when he was shot in the head. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting stemmed from an altercation between Munerlyn and a woman, Leyton said.
The woman, who is also facing charges in Munerlyn’s death and is in custody, entered the Family Dollar with her daughter.
Witnesses told investigators Munerlyn and the woman got into an altercation about not wearing a mask in the store.
Surveillance video shows the woman leaving the store immediately after the altercation. About 20 minutes later is when the two male suspects entered the store, Leyton said.
One of the suspects started yelling at Munerlyn and the other one shot him, Leyton said.
Both suspects then left the store. They remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators reviewed the woman suspect’s phone and saw she called one of the suspects between the altercation and the shooting.
All three suspects are facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge, along with other charges.
The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, in conjunction with Michigan State Police are offering the reward for information leading directly to the arrest of father and son.
A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Bishop, while an additional $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Teague.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Bishop or Teague, contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at 866-865-TIPS(8477) or text a tip to https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
